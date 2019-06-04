Bannon eased League-M5S alliance says Wolff

Rome, June 4 - Steve Bannon eased the way for Italy's League-5-Star Movement (M5S) government alliance, according to journalist Michael Wolff's second book about the administration of United States President Donald Trump. Bannon, Trump's former strategist, "managed to put the nationalists together with the populists" in a "brilliant success", says Siege: Trump Under Fire, the followup to Fire and Fury. Wolff also says Bannon advised nationalist League leader Matteo Salvini and populist M5S leader Luigi Di Maio to choose a "front man" as premier, in the shape of lawyer Giuseppe Conte. The alt-right thinker told the leaders that neither of them should try to be premier himself, the book says.