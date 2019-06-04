Salvini-Di Maio dialogue good premise - Conte

Rome, June 4 - The fact that ruling partners Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio have reopened dialogue after Premier Giuseppe Conte's threat to quit if they didn't stop fighting is a "good premise" for a new start for the government, Conte said Tuesday, according to premiership sources. The sources said Conte took "a positive view of the fact that after his press conference (threatening to quit) yesterday the leaders of the two majority forces have returned to speaking to each other". They said Conte said "the return to dialogue is a good premise, exactly as the premier hoped for in his speech yesterday, to proceed in the right direction". League leader Salvini and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Di Maio have not stopped bickering even after the end of the European election campaign which was expected to mark a cessation of hostilities. In the EU poll, the League doubled its general election score to 34% while the M5S halved theirs to 17%. The two deputy premiers are still split on a range of issues, the latest being a reform of public contract law for the government's 'unblock sites' infrastructure boosting decree.