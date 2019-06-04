Martedì 04 Giugno 2019 | 17:46

Rome

Suspend some pts of contract cod for 2 yrs

League, M5S reach deal on unblock sites decree

Rome, June 4 - The League and the 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Tuesday reached a deal on their latest bone of contention, the government's 'unblock worksites' decree. The League and the M5S Senate whips said they would propose an amendment to the decree suspending for two years some "significant" points of the public contract code, "pending a new definition of the rules to free firms from useless red tape". Earlier Premier Giuseppe Conte called on the League, one of two parties supporting his government, to take action to prevent an amendment it has presented to a key decree from causing "chaos". Deputy Premier Salvini's party had presented a so-called 'superamendment' to the 'unblock work sites' decree, which is aimed at getting public works projects moving. This amendment seeks to streamline procedures by changing the code for public contracts. "I appeal to the League, we don't have much time," Conte said. "The superamendment risks creating chaos". Conte said that if the decree is not passed before a deadline for its approval, there would be many serious consequences, including the elapsing of measures for parts of the country hit by earthquakes in recent years. Earlier on Tuesday, M5S Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli said he suspected the League wanted to cause a government crisis with the amendment. "It (the amendment) is nonsense. It does not hold water legally, it has been rejected by everyone and it makes you have doubts about whether it was just an excuse to cause chaos and bring down the government," said Toninelli, an M5S bigwig. Salvini said that the aim was to "reset the public contracts code" in order to "open the work sites and erase all that bureaucracy". "It is not the League that is clear about what it wants, it is the country," he added.

