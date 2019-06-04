No need to breach limits if economy's growing - Tria

Rome, June 4 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said Tuesday that Italy will not need to breach the EU's budget rules if the economy gets onto the path of sustained growth. The European Commission and the government are in the middle of an exchange of official letters after the EU executive asked Rome to clarify its 'insufficient progress' on bringing down Italy's debt. Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo Salvini has said Italy should feel free to breach the budget rules if this is necessary to boost the economy and create jobs, as he wants the government to bring in a 'flat tax' to deliver a "positive fiscal shock". "Negotiations will begin (between Italy and the EC)," Tria said in Naples. "Obviously, the better we do, the more the economy grows, the less need there is to breach anything. "I must create confidence for those who want to invest in Italy. "That is the important thing". Tria added that a plan was needed to help the less wealthy southern regions and he said the government was working on it.