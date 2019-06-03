Soccer: Chiesa staying put say Fiorentina

Florence, June 3 - Italy striker Federico Chiesa is not leaving Fiorentina, the Florence club said Monday. Chiesa, 21, had been linked with a move to Real Madrid a few months ago. More recently he has been linked to Inter Milan. Chiesa has scored 15 goals fro Fiorentina since 2016. He has 11 Italy caps but so far has failed to break his scoring duck for his country. Fiorentina said "Federico will be the symbol of the Fiorentina to come".