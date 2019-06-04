Make Holy Spirit protagonist of lives says pope

Vatican City, June 4 - Pope Francis said at a Vatican Mass Tuesday that the Holy Spirit should be the protagonist of our lives", Vatican News reported. Francis celebrated Mass on Tuesday morning inviting the faithful to make room for the Holy Spirit in their lives. Speaking during the homily at Mass in the Casa Santa Marta, Pope Francis said we can be reborn from "our sinful existence" only with "the help of the same power that raised the Lord: the power of God". That's why, he continued, "the Lord sent us the Holy Spirit", because alone, we cannot do it. He was reflecting on the Gospel of the day in which Jesus tells Nicodemus "You must be born from above". Linking this message to Easter and the Lord's Resurrection, the Pope recalled the fact that in the first apparition of Jesus to the apostles, on the Sunday of the Resurrection, the Lord breathed on them and said: "Receive the Holy Spirit".