Some 1.25 mn basic income claims made so far says INPS

Rome, June 4 - INPS said Tuesday that 1,252,148 claims for the government's new 'citizenship wage' basic income had been made up to the end of last month. The pensions and social security agency said that over 674,000 of the 960,000 applications processed so far had been accepted. It said 277,000 had been rejected while further checks were being run on 9,000 claims. This made for a rejection rate of 26%. INPS said that the average amount granted per household was 540 euros.