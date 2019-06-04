Martedì 04 Giugno 2019 | 14:18

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Some 1.25 mn basic income claims made so far says INPS

Some 1.25 mn basic income claims made so far says INPS

 
Belluno
Stars Criterium is calling card for Belluno cycling tourism

Stars Criterium is calling card for Belluno cycling tourism

 
Turin
Conte appeals to League over 'unblock work sites' decree

Conte appeals to League over 'unblock work sites' decree

 
Rome
Govt will have a problem if delays continue - Salvini

Govt will have a problem if delays continue - Salvini

 
Rome
Italy's unemployment rate steady at 10.2% - ISTAT

Italy's unemployment rate steady at 10.2% - ISTAT

 
Belluno
Cycling: Stars Criterium celebrated in Belluno

Cycling: Stars Criterium celebrated in Belluno

 
Venice
Commander, pilot probed over Venice-cruise-ship crash

Commander, pilot probed over Venice-cruise-ship crash

 
Rome
I don't want to bring down govt says Salvini

I don't want to bring down govt says Salvini

 
Cagliari
Man dies after losing control of chainsaw

Man dies after losing control of chainsaw

 
Rome
Mushroom soup stock cubes recalled

Mushroom soup stock cubes recalled

 
Rome
Agree to go on or I quit Conte tells League, M5S

Agree to go on or I quit Conte tells League, M5S

 

Il Biancorosso

L'INTERVISTA
Regalia: "Bari, non aver pauraa costruire il tuo nuovo futuro"

Regalia: "Bari, non aver paura a costruire il tuo nuovo futuro"

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

HomeLa tragedia
Trani, schiacciato da un tir mentre ripara ruota: morto 22enne

Trani, schiacciato da un tir mentre sostituisce una ruota: morto 22enne

 
FoggiaPrezzo unico
Cun grano, Foggia gioca in trincea

Cun grano, Foggia gioca in trincea

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, nascondeva un fucile in camera da letto: arrestata 52enne

Taranto, nascondeva un fucile in camera da letto: arrestata 52enne

 
BariI controlli
Bari, acqua ristagnante e puzza nel sottopasso di viale Pasteur: sopralluogo di Comune e Aqp

Bari, acqua ristagnante e puzza nel sottopasso di viale Pasteur: sopralluogo di Comune e Aqp

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
Sostituisce targa e altera telaio auto rubata: arrestato a Cellino

Sostituisce targa e altera telaio auto rubata: arrestato a Cellino

 
Sportserie c
Calcio, il Potenza conferma allenatore Raffaele

Calcio, il Potenza conferma allenatore Raffaele

 
LecceLa premiazione
Scuole «changemaker»: tra le più innovative in 30 paesi ce n'è anche una salentina

Scuole «changemaker»: tra le più innovative in 30 paesi ce n'è anche una salentina

 
MateraNel Materano
Metaponto, GdF scopre 29 lavoratori in nero in un hotel

Metaponto, GdF scopre 29 lavoratori in nero in un hotel

 

i più letti

Altamura, ladri georgiani feriscono carabiniere e gli fratturano la colonna vertebrale

Altamura, ladri georgiani feriscono carabiniere e gli fratturano la colonna vertebrale

Sternatia, inferno di grandine a giugno: spazzaneve in azione

Sternatia, inferno di grandine a giugno: spazzaneve in azione

Altamura, 12enne azzannata da un cane: scatta la rissa tra i vicini

Altamura, 12enne azzannata da un cane: scatta la rissa tra i vicini

Bari, violenta detenuto: «Sono mafioso ma in carcere nessun abuso»

Bari, accusato di aver violentato detenuto: «Sono mafioso ma in carcere nessun abuso»

Bari, trans 22enne insultata sul posto di lavoro: risarcita

Bari, trans 23enne discriminata e insultata per un anno sul lavoro: risarcita "Questa è diventata la sala dei ricchioni"

Rome

Some 1.25 mn basic income claims made so far says INPS

674,000 applications accepted out of the 960,000 processed

Some 1.25 mn basic income claims made so far says INPS

Rome, June 4 - INPS said Tuesday that 1,252,148 claims for the government's new 'citizenship wage' basic income had been made up to the end of last month. The pensions and social security agency said that over 674,000 of the 960,000 applications processed so far had been accepted. It said 277,000 had been rejected while further checks were being run on 9,000 claims. This made for a rejection rate of 26%. INPS said that the average amount granted per household was 540 euros.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati