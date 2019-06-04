Martedì 04 Giugno 2019 | 14:04

Rome
Belluno

Veneto city hosting many events for bike enthusiasts

Stars Criterium is calling card for Belluno cycling tourism

Belluno, June 4 - The Cycling Stars Criterium is the perfect way to open a tourist season in which cycling is set to play an increasingly important role in the area of Belluno, which offers a wide range of opportunities to visitors. The 'menu' for cycling enthusiasts who visit the area in spring-summer 2019 can range from relaxing itineraries around Veneto's villas, to steep climbs at high altitudes and dirt tracks in lush woods. The program starts on June 7 with the 'Castelli 24 Ore', a 24-hour cycling race in Feltre along a 1,850-meter circuit that begins at 9 pm next Friday and ends exactly a day later. The relay race is open to teams of eight to 12 athletes. Participants have to be members of the Italian cycling federation (Fci) or of affiliated organizations. The competition is also open to foreign cyclists belonging to the International Cycling Union. The Villaronda Bike, promoted by the Associazione Valbelluna Bike, kicks off on June 9 in Belluno. It is a non-competitive event on public and private roads, dirt tracks, mountain paths and fields in the areas of Ponte nelle Alpi, Sedico, Santa Giustina, Cesiomaggiore, Pedavena, Feltre, Lentiai, Mel, Trichiana and Limana. Mountain bikes, gravel bikes and electric bikes are advised for participants. The 25th edition of the Sportful Dolomiti Race on June 16 has a 210-km-long circuit with a difference in altitude of 5,200 meters. The competition starts in Feltre. A total of 5,000 cyclists from around the world are scheduled to compete in a race that has the reputation of being the hardest cycling marathon of Europe. Cyclists preferring a more relaxing Sunday will have an alternative in the Belluno area with the third edition of the Dolomites Bike Day, a non-competitive and free event that is open to everyone. Participants can rent traditional or electric bikes. It starts in Arabba and the passes through Falzarego, Valparola and Campolongo. The itinerary is 51-km-long with a difference in altitude of around 1,300 meters. Over 2,500 people have already registered to participate. This year the Alpago race will again host the Italian mountain bike championship. The event is scheduled on July 19-21 in Chies d'Alpago with individual and team competitions for all age groups. Competitions for Italian youths and amateurs are also scheduled on Sunday, July 21. Meanwhile Feltre on July 13 will be the destination of the final leg of the Rad Race Tour de Friends 3, departing on July 7 from Augsburg, in Germany, to touch Fuessen (Germany), Nauders (Austria), Caldaro (Bolzano) and Levico Terme (Trento). The organization includes packages with overnight stays and shuttle services with bike transport from Feltre to Augsburg. On August 2, the 10th edition of the Pedalonga, the highest mountain bike race for couples in the Dolomites, will start in Sega Digon, in val Comelico. Organizers are hoping for 800 participants. The event will include a MTB Urban Eliminator Race, a spectacular and fast race for 50 participants that will take place in the center of Padola of Comelico Superiore. (ANSA)

