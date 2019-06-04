Conte appeals to League over 'unblock work sites' decree

Turin, June 4 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday called on the League, one of two parties supporting his government, to take action to prevent an amendment it has presented to a key decree from causing "chaos". Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini's party has presented a so-called 'superamendment' to the 'unblock work sites' decree, which is aimed at getting public works projects moving. This amendment seeks to streamline procedures by changing the code for public contracts. "I appeal to the League, we don't have much time," Conte said. "The superamendment risks creating chaos". Conte said that if the decree is not passed before a deadline for its approval, there would be many serious consequences, including the elapsing of measures for parts of the country hit by earthquakes in recent years.