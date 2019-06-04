Govt will have a problem if delays continue - Salvini

Rome, June 4 - Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that he was setting a deadline of two weeks to see whether it is possible for the government to continue. The League leader and interior minister told RTL radio that he wanted the administration to stay afloat but added "if I should realise in 15 days' time that we find ourselves here again, saying the same things, with the same delays and postponements, then there would be a problem". Premier Giuseppe Conte on Monday gave an ultimatum to the two parties supporting his coalition government, Salvini's League and the 5-Star Movement (M5S), to stop squabbling or he will quit. "We are ready, we want to do things," added Salvini, who is on a high after the League's triumph in last month's European elections. "We have ideas and projects. I'm counting on the fact that, having absorbed the votes of this campaign, everyone will move ahead with unity and determination".