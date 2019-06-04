Italy's unemployment rate steady at 10.2% - ISTAT

Rome, June 4 - Italy's unemployment rate was 10.2% in April, steady with respect to March and 0.7 of a percentage point lower than the same month in 2018, ISTAT said on Tuesday. The national statistics agency said 2.652 million people were unemployed in April, an increase of 5,000 on March but 203,000 fewer than in April 2018. Italy's jobless rate is the third-highest in the EU behind only Greece (18.5% in February) and Spain (13.8%), Eurostat said. ISTAT said that Italy's unemployment rate for under-25s who are active on the labour market was 31.4% in April, up 0.8 of a point on March but down 1.6 points on April 2018. It said the youth unemployment was 12 points away from both the peak reached in 2014 and the low of 2007. The agency said the number of people in employment was 23.288 million, steady with respect to March and up by 56.000 compared to a year ago.