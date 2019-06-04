Martedì 04 Giugno 2019 | 12:31

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Italy's unemployment rate steady at 10.2% - ISTAT

Italy's unemployment rate steady at 10.2% - ISTAT

 
Belluno
Cycling: Stars Criterium celebrated in Belluno

Cycling: Stars Criterium celebrated in Belluno

 
Venice
Commander, pilot probed over Venice-cruise-ship crash

Commander, pilot probed over Venice-cruise-ship crash

 
Rome
I don't want to bring down govt says Salvini

I don't want to bring down govt says Salvini

 
Cagliari
Man dies after losing control of chainsaw

Man dies after losing control of chainsaw

 
Rome
Mushroom soup stock cubes recalled

Mushroom soup stock cubes recalled

 
Rome
Agree to go on or I quit Conte tells League, M5S

Agree to go on or I quit Conte tells League, M5S

 
Rome
Onward or I quit says Conte

Onward or I quit says Conte

 
Rome
Salvini, Di Maio must say whether to continue - Conte

Salvini, Di Maio must say whether to continue - Conte

 
Rome
Blows to govt cohesion but no stalemate - Conte

Blows to govt cohesion but no stalemate - Conte

 
Rome
Wertmuller to get career Oscar

Wertmuller to get career Oscar

 

Il Biancorosso

L'INTERVISTA
Regalia: "Bari, non aver pauraa costruire il tuo nuovo futuro"

Regalia: "Bari, non aver paura a costruire il tuo nuovo futuro"

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoEx Ilva
Taranto, il 10 giugno incontro sindacati - ArcelorMittal

Taranto, il 10 giugno incontro sindacati - ArcelorMittal

 
Sportserie c
Calcio, il Potenza conferma allenatore Raffaele

Calcio, il Potenza conferma allenatore Raffaele

 
LecceLa premiazione
Scuole «changemaker»: tra le più innovative in 30 paesi ce n'è anche una salentina

Scuole «changemaker»: tra le più innovative in 30 paesi ce n'è anche una salentina

 
MateraNel Materano
Metaponto, GdF scopre 29 lavoratori in nero in un hotel

Metaponto, GdF scopre 29 lavoratori in nero in un hotel

 
BariL'ordinanza
Bari, rischio multa per chi non fa bonifica contro scarafaggi

Bari, rischio multa per chi non fa bonifica contro scarafaggi

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
Corruzione, peculato e furto: arrestati sindaco ed ex sindaco di S.Pietro Vernotico

Corruzione, e furto: arrestati sindaco ed ex sindaco di S.Pietro Vernotico

 
FoggiaSanità
Cerignola, medico ed infermiere aggrediti da familiari pazienti

Cerignola, medico ed infermiere aggrediti da familiari pazienti

 
BatL'incidente sulla statale
Barletta, trattore si ribalta: muore schiacciato contadino 45enne

Barletta, trattore si ribalta sulla S16 bis: muore schiacciato contadino 45enne

 

i più letti

Altamura, ladri georgiani feriscono carabiniere e gli fratturano la colonna vertebrale

Altamura, ladri georgiani feriscono carabiniere e gli fratturano la colonna vertebrale

Sternatia, inferno di grandine a giugno: spazzaneve in azione

Sternatia, inferno di grandine a giugno: spazzaneve in azione

Altamura, 12enne azzannata da un cane: scatta la rissa tra i vicini

Altamura, 12enne azzannata da un cane: scatta la rissa tra i vicini

Bari, violenta detenuto: «Sono mafioso ma in carcere nessun abuso»

Bari, accusato di aver violentato detenuto: «Sono mafioso ma in carcere nessun abuso»

Bari, trans 22enne insultata sul posto di lavoro: risarcita

Bari, trans 23enne discriminata e insultata per un anno sul lavoro: risarcita "Questa è diventata la sala dei ricchioni"

Belluno

Cycling: Stars Criterium celebrated in Belluno

Italian and international sports stars take part

Cycling: Stars Criterium celebrated in Belluno

Belluno, June 4 - The sun was shining over the Cycling Stars Criterium in Belluno Monday, on World Bicycle Day, for one of the events recognized by the United Nations as promoting environmentally-friendly transportation. The event attracts Italian and international cycling stars, including many who competed in the Giro d'Italia that ended on Sunday. Leading athletes at the event included Vincenzo Nibali, who has won all the grand tours and this came second behind the 'pink jersey' of winner Richard Carapaz (and the Slovenian Primoz Roglic, who was third on the podium in Verona). Also in Belluno was Alberto Bettiol, Italian champion Elia Viviani, Giulio Ciccone, Vlerio Conti and Belgium's Victor Campenaerts. The Cycling Stars Criterium is a celebration of cycling for everyone who is passionate about the sport and wants to meet today's champions as well as those of the past. Visitors can snap photographs and selfies along the kilometer-long circuit in the city that athletes tour 40 times in two separate competitions. The first, late in the afternoon, was reserved to stars of the past, including world champions Alessandro Ballan, Paolo Bettini, and Michael Rogers, as well as Alessandro Bertolini, Franco Pellizzotti, Matteo Tosatto, among others. In the evening, today's champions including Nibali and many others competed along a circuit that ended in the central Piazza Martiri. Enrico Bonsembiante, the organizer, hailed the event's success thanks to the participation of a high number of top cyclists and a big crowd, which enjoyed the good weather that has finally arrived. "After two years in Montebelluna, we are trying to meet this challenge in Belluno, I hope it can be repeated for at least another two years", said Bonsembiate. "For the champions, it is very important to have large crowds" of supporters "far from the tension of competition", he continued. "I realize that athletes have very little time during the Giro d'Italia and this is a way to spend time with people without stress or obligations and I am sure that they also have fun". The Criterium is also a good opportunity to reflect on the tourism of cycling amateurs in the mountains, a phenomenon that has gained momentum over the last few years also thanks to pedal-assisted bikes, or e-bikes, thanks to which the Alps have become more accessible. Paolo Zanon organizes the Italian Mountain Bike Championship in Alpago. He said the sport is attracting an increasing number of young people "and this gives hope" and is "very important" for a discipline that vastly contributes to the development of the area, stressed Zanon.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati