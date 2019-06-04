I don't want to bring down govt says Salvini

Rome, June 4 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that he has no intention of bringing down the government. Premier Giuseppe Conte on Monday gave an ultimatum to the two parties supporting his coalition government, Salvini's League and the 5-Star Movement (M5S), to stop squabbling or he will quit. "I have no intention of bringing down the government," Salvini told RTL radio. "But the government is paid to do things, the ministers and the premier are paid for action". Earlier on Tuesday, Transport and Infrastructure Danilo Toninelli said he suspected the League wanted to cause a government crisis with an amendment it presented to the 'unblock work sites' decree aiming at getting public works projects moving. "It (the amendment) is nonsense. It does not hold water legally, it has been rejected by everyone and it makes you have doubts about whether it was just an excuse to cause chaos and bring down the government," said Toninelli, an M5S member. Salvini said that the aim was the "reset the public contracts code" in order to "open the work sites and erase all that bureaucracy". "It is not the League that is clear about what it wants, the country is," he added.