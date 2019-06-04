Martedì 04 Giugno 2019 | 12:32

Rome
Italy's unemployment rate steady at 10.2% - ISTAT

Italy's unemployment rate steady at 10.2% - ISTAT

 
Belluno
Cycling: Stars Criterium celebrated in Belluno

Cycling: Stars Criterium celebrated in Belluno

 
Venice
Commander, pilot probed over Venice-cruise-ship crash

Commander, pilot probed over Venice-cruise-ship crash

 
Rome
I don't want to bring down govt says Salvini

I don't want to bring down govt says Salvini

 
Cagliari
Man dies after losing control of chainsaw

Man dies after losing control of chainsaw

 
Rome
Mushroom soup stock cubes recalled

Mushroom soup stock cubes recalled

 
Rome
Agree to go on or I quit Conte tells League, M5S

Agree to go on or I quit Conte tells League, M5S

 
Rome
Onward or I quit says Conte

Onward or I quit says Conte

 
Rome
Salvini, Di Maio must say whether to continue - Conte

Salvini, Di Maio must say whether to continue - Conte

 
Rome
Blows to govt cohesion but no stalemate - Conte

Blows to govt cohesion but no stalemate - Conte

 
Rome
Wertmuller to get career Oscar

Wertmuller to get career Oscar

 

Il Biancorosso

L'INTERVISTA
Regalia: "Bari, non aver pauraa costruire il tuo nuovo futuro"

Regalia: "Bari, non aver paura a costruire il tuo nuovo futuro"

 

TarantoEx Ilva
Taranto, il 10 giugno incontro sindacati - ArcelorMittal

Taranto, il 10 giugno incontro sindacati - ArcelorMittal

 
Sportserie c
Calcio, il Potenza conferma allenatore Raffaele

Calcio, il Potenza conferma allenatore Raffaele

 
LecceLa premiazione
Scuole «changemaker»: tra le più innovative in 30 paesi ce n'è anche una salentina

Scuole «changemaker»: tra le più innovative in 30 paesi ce n'è anche una salentina

 
MateraNel Materano
Metaponto, GdF scopre 29 lavoratori in nero in un hotel

Metaponto, GdF scopre 29 lavoratori in nero in un hotel

 
BariL'ordinanza
Bari, rischio multa per chi non fa bonifica contro scarafaggi

Bari, rischio multa per chi non fa bonifica contro scarafaggi

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
Corruzione, peculato e furto: arrestati sindaco ed ex sindaco di S.Pietro Vernotico

Corruzione, e furto: arrestati sindaco ed ex sindaco di S.Pietro Vernotico

 
FoggiaSanità
Cerignola, medico ed infermiere aggrediti da familiari pazienti

Cerignola, medico ed infermiere aggrediti da familiari pazienti

 
BatL'incidente sulla statale
Barletta, trattore si ribalta: muore schiacciato contadino 45enne

Barletta, trattore si ribalta sulla S16 bis: muore schiacciato contadino 45enne

 

Altamura, ladri georgiani feriscono carabiniere e gli fratturano la colonna vertebrale

Altamura, ladri georgiani feriscono carabiniere e gli fratturano la colonna vertebrale

Sternatia, inferno di grandine a giugno: spazzaneve in azione

Sternatia, inferno di grandine a giugno: spazzaneve in azione

Altamura, 12enne azzannata da un cane: scatta la rissa tra i vicini

Altamura, 12enne azzannata da un cane: scatta la rissa tra i vicini

Bari, violenta detenuto: «Sono mafioso ma in carcere nessun abuso»

Bari, accusato di aver violentato detenuto: «Sono mafioso ma in carcere nessun abuso»

Bari, trans 22enne insultata sul posto di lavoro: risarcita

Bari, trans 23enne discriminata e insultata per un anno sul lavoro: risarcita "Questa è diventata la sala dei ricchioni"

Rome

I don't want to bring down govt says Salvini

M5S says League amendment may have been excuse to cause crisis

I don't want to bring down govt says Salvini

Rome, June 4 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that he has no intention of bringing down the government. Premier Giuseppe Conte on Monday gave an ultimatum to the two parties supporting his coalition government, Salvini's League and the 5-Star Movement (M5S), to stop squabbling or he will quit. "I have no intention of bringing down the government," Salvini told RTL radio. "But the government is paid to do things, the ministers and the premier are paid for action". Earlier on Tuesday, Transport and Infrastructure Danilo Toninelli said he suspected the League wanted to cause a government crisis with an amendment it presented to the 'unblock work sites' decree aiming at getting public works projects moving. "It (the amendment) is nonsense. It does not hold water legally, it has been rejected by everyone and it makes you have doubts about whether it was just an excuse to cause chaos and bring down the government," said Toninelli, an M5S member. Salvini said that the aim was the "reset the public contracts code" in order to "open the work sites and erase all that bureaucracy". "It is not the League that is clear about what it wants, the country is," he added.

