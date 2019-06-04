Commander, pilot probed over Venice-cruise-ship crash

Venice, June 4 - Venice prosecutors have put the commander and pilot of the MSC Opera under investigation after the cruise ship was involved in a dramatic crash in the city on Sunday. The ship, which was out of control, apparently because of a mechanical problem, crashed into a tourist barge and a wharf on the Giudecca Canal in an incident in which four people were injured. Prosecutors are investigating the crime of "criminal damage with the danger of causing a culpable shipwreck", sources said. Other officials, working for the port and on a tug, are also under investigation, sources said. The MSC Opera is currently docked at Venice's Sant'Elena maritime station.