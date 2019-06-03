Agree to go on or I quit Conte tells League, M5S

Rome, June 3 - In a dramatic press conference Monday, Premier Giuseppe Conte laid down the gauntlet to government partners the League and the 5-Star Movement (M5S) telling their leaders Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio to set aside their differences and agree to carry on with the government programme - or else he would quit. Conte said either the government partners agreed to set aside their differences and continue the implementation of the government contract, or he would resign. "I personally remain willing to work with the utmost determination in a process of change," he said. "But I can't make this choice alone. The two political forces (the 5-Star Movement and the League) must be aware of their task. If this were not the case I won't try and struggle on to prolong my presence in the premier's office, I would very simply resign my mandate." Conte said that "it is the task of the political forces to decide" whether the government can go on. He said "I ask for a clear, unequivocal and rapid response" from the League and the 5-Star Movement. "The country cannot wait". Conte said that government partners Luigi Di Maio of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and League leader Matteo Salvini must say wether they want the government to continue. "I therefore ask both political forces and in particular the two leaders to make a clear choice and tell us whether they intend to carry on in the spirit of the (government) contract," he said. Conte said that recent electoral tension between the ruling partners had dealt "blows" to government cohesion but had not caused stalemate. "The experience of government has had to coexist with a repeated cycle of electoral dates with an almost permanent electoral campaign and the climate of cohesion of the government forces has suffered because of that," he said. "I myself had underestimated this aspect. "In particular the vote at the European elections (which saw the League triumph and the M5S disappoint), a very complex one, reinforced the image of stalemate in the activity of government, but this is a falsehood, the government continued working because phase two has started, after phase one". Conte said that "my motto is be sober in words and hard-working in actions. If we continue in provocations via daily posts, in the jibes of social media, we cannot work. The perennial constant communication conflicts prejudice the concentration on the job". Conte said that "the measures the government must take require vision, courage, time, they impose exiting the dimension of the election campaign and entering into a strategic and far-sighted vision, different from collecting 'likes' in the modern digital agora". Salvini replied to Conte's call to continue implementing the government contract by saying "we have never stopped working, avoiding replying to polemics and also insults, and the Italians recognised this in us with nine million votes on Sunday. We are ready, we want to go on and we don't have time to waste, the League is there...the Italy of YES is the right way". Conte replied: "then we can see each other". Conte said that "all the problems, even the thorniest ones, can be faced, you need a climate of cooperation and strong agreement, in a climate where these prerequisites are not there you can hardly tackle such delicate challenges with a high degree of success," referring to a possible EU budget infringement procedure and how to avert it. The next budget bill will have to show "a balanced budget", Conte said, because "the European rules remain in force until we manage to change them". Conte said that "we must work on a budget that looks like being complex, based on an incisive spending review and on tax expenditures. We will be called on to make delicate choices that require strong agreement in government, respecting financial equilibrium". He said "we remain exposed to the confidence of investors for our debt". Conte said that "those who know the markets knows that in order to preserve confidence you need clear and united words from government exponents and the majority MPs". Conte said that "loyal collaboration means that if the economy minister and the premier dialogue with the EU to avert an infringement procedure that would do us a lot of harm, the political forces should not intervene to alter that dialogue, reducing those negotiations to a terrain of provocation". Conte also denied suggestions he should set up his own party, saying "if anything I will coach Roma) and said he was independent from the M5S. He also said he had not received any requests for a government reshuffle. In other remarks, Conte said Conte said that "I have said that I would not do the TAV (high-speed Turin-Lyon rail line), as it is today. I don't find it advisable but I find myself in a phase of building the line and either I find an agreement with France and the European Commission or the process is done for". Salvini has been using his European triumph to lobby for the TAV's completion against the continued opposition of the M5S.