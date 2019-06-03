Onward or I quit says Conte

Rome, June 3 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday either the government partners agreed to set aside their differences and continue the implementation of the government contract, or he would resign. "I personally remain willing to work with the utmost determination in a process of change," he said. "But I can't make this choice alone. The two political forces (the 5-Star Movement and the League) must be aware of their task. If this were not the case I won't try and struggle on to prolong my presence in the premier's office, I would very simply resign my mandate.