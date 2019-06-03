Salvini, Di Maio must say whether to continue - Conte

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Rome
03 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 3 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday that government partners Luigi Di Maio of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and League leader Matteo Salvini must say wether they want the government to continue. "I therefore ask both political forces and in particular the two leaders to make a clear choice and tell us whether they intend to carry on in the spirit of the (government) contract," he said.
