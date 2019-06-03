Lunedì 03 Giugno 2019 | 19:46

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Onward or I quit says Conte

Onward or I quit says Conte

 
Rome
Salvini, Di Maio must say whether to continue - Conte

Salvini, Di Maio must say whether to continue - Conte

 
Rome
Blows to govt cohesion but no stalemate - Conte

Blows to govt cohesion but no stalemate - Conte

 
Rome
Wertmuller to get career Oscar

Wertmuller to get career Oscar

 
Turin
FCA Italy sales down 6% in May

FCA Italy sales down 6% in May

 
Rome
Culture min looking at other licenses after Trisulti

Culture min looking at other licenses after Trisulti

 
Rome
Quake church ordinance soon Conte tells CEI

Quake church ordinance soon Conte tells CEI

 
Asti
51 probed in 4 bn Marenco bankruptcy

51 probed in 4 bn Marenco bankruptcy

 
Rome
In touch with FCA, more jobs says Di Maio

In touch with FCA, more jobs says Di Maio

 
Rome
Govt vows to solve Venice cruise ship problem after crash

Govt vows to solve Venice cruise ship problem after crash

 
Rome
EU reported to Hague court over migrant deaths

EU reported to Hague court over migrant deaths

 

Il Biancorosso

L'INTERVISTA
Regalia: "Bari, non aver pauraa costruire il tuo nuovo futuro"

Regalia: "Bari, non aver paura a costruire il tuo nuovo futuro"

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariArrestati
Altamura, ladri georgiani feriscono carabiniere e gli fratturano la colonna vertebrale

Altamura, ladri georgiani feriscono carabiniere e gli fratturano la colonna vertebrale

 
PotenzaTrasporti
Treni, dal 9 giugno Frecciargento per Roma ferma a Maratea

Treni, dal 9 giugno Frecciargento per Roma ferma a Maratea

 
FoggiaSanità
Cerignola, medico ed infermiere aggrediti da familiari pazienti

Cerignola, medico ed infermiere aggrediti da familiari pazienti

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, ex Ilva: al via la demolizione dell'Altoforno 3

Taranto, ex Ilva: al via la demolizione dell'Altoforno 3

 
MateraIl caso
Metaponto, con cocaina e hashish sulla Jonica: arrestata 34enne

Metaponto, con cocaina e hashish sulla Jonica: arrestata 34enne

 
BatL'incidente sulla statale
Barletta, trattore si ribalta: muore schiacciato contadino 45enne

Barletta, trattore si ribalta sulla S16 bis: muore schiacciato contadino 45enne

 
HomeLotta alla droga
Brindisi, le fiamme gialle sequestrano oltre 9 kg di marijauna: un arresto

Brindisi, le fiamme gialle sequestrano oltre 9 kg di marijauna: un arresto

 
LecceOccupazione
Casarano, Enel assicura i dipendenti: «Posti di lavoro garantiti»

Casarano, Enel assicura i dipendenti: «Posti di lavoro garantiti»

 

i più letti

Sternatia, inferno di grandine a giugno: spazzaneve in azione

Sternatia, inferno di grandine a giugno: spazzaneve in azione

Bari, trans 22enne insultata sul posto di lavoro: risarcita

Bari, trans 23enne discriminata e insultata per un anno sul lavoro: risarcita "Questa è diventata la sala dei ricchioni"

Bel tempo a Bari: in tantissimi invadono il lungomare San Girolamo

Bel tempo a Bari: in tantissimi invadono il lungomare San Girolamo

Bari, crolla balconata a Poggiofranco: nessun ferito

Bari, crolla balconata a Poggiofranco: nessun ferito

Altamura, 12enne azzannata da un cane: scatta la rissa tra i vicini

Altamura, 12enne azzannata da un cane: scatta la rissa tra i vicini

Rome

Blows to govt cohesion but no stalemate - Conte

Phase 2 has started despite electoral campaign says PM

Blows to govt cohesion but no stalemate - Conte

Rome, June 3 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday that recent electoral tension between ruling partners the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the League had dealt blows to government cohesion but had not caused stalemate. "The experience of government has had to coexist with a repeated cycle of electoral dates with an almost permanent electoral campaign and the climate of cohesion of the government forces has suffered because of that," he said. "I myself had underestimated this aspect. "In particular the vote at the European elections (which saw the League triumph and the M5S disappoint), a very complex one, reinforced the image of stalemate in the activity of government, but this is a falsehood, the government continued working because phase two has strated, after phase one".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati