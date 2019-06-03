Blows to govt cohesion but no stalemate - Conte

Rome, June 3 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday that recent electoral tension between ruling partners the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the League had dealt blows to government cohesion but had not caused stalemate. "The experience of government has had to coexist with a repeated cycle of electoral dates with an almost permanent electoral campaign and the climate of cohesion of the government forces has suffered because of that," he said. "I myself had underestimated this aspect. "In particular the vote at the European elections (which saw the League triumph and the M5S disappoint), a very complex one, reinforced the image of stalemate in the activity of government, but this is a falsehood, the government continued working because phase two has strated, after phase one".