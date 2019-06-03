Wertmuller to get career Oscar

Rome, June 3 - Lina Wertmuller will get one of this year's four Oscars for career achievement along with David Lynch, Wes Studi and Geena Davis at the 11th annual Governors Awards ceremony of the Academy on October 27, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences said Monday. Wertmuller, 90, was the first woman director up for an Oscar in 1977 for her film 'Pasqualino Settebellezze'.