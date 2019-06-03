FCA Italy sales down 6% in May

Turin, June 3 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Italy sales fell a yearly 6% to 51,798 cars in May, the Italo-American carmaker said Monday. FCA's market share was 1.37% down at 26.2%. In the first five months of the year sales were 12.1% down at 228,147 cars. Market share was 2.36% down at 15.07%. Overall, Italian car sales fell 1.2% in May, to 197,307 vehicles. The five-month drop was 3.8%, to 910,093 units.