Culture min looking at other licenses after Trisulti

Rome, June 3 - The culture ministry is looking at the validity of another 12 non-profit sites using State property after Steve Bannon's planned 'gladiator school' for alt-right religious thinkers at the Charterhouse of Trisulti near Rome was revoked, the ministry said Monday. Donald Trump's former strategist had been planing to open a conservative theological school, the Dignitatis Humanae Institute (DHI), at the former church building east of the Italian capital. At the weekend the culture ministry started proceedings to revoke the license of the rightist nationalist thinker. Culture Minister Alberto Bonisoli has now "ordered checks on the concessions made after the publication of the October 28 2016 tender to find non-profit agencies to be entrusted with real estate belonging to the State property list," the ministry said. "The tender covered 13 sites including Trisulti which was later adjudicated by the DHI". The revocation of Bannon's school license has earned international headlines.