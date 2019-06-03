Quake church ordinance soon Conte tells CEI

Blows to govt cohesion but no stalemate - Conte
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Barletta, trattore si ribalta sulla S16 bis: muore schiacciato contadino 45enne
i più letti
Bari, trans 23enne discriminata e insultata per un anno sul lavoro: risarcita "Questa è diventata la sala dei ricchioni"
Rome
03 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 3 - The government will approve an ordinance to rebuild some 600 of the 3,000 central Italian churches wrecked by earthquakes in recent years "within the space of ten days or so", Premier Giuseppe Conte told the Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) on Monday. The church reconstruction will be part of the second plan for the quake zones, the premier said. Conte made the announcement after meeting bishops from the affected areas. The ordinance will have financial cover of some 300 million euros, he said. Central Italian areas were hit by massive earthquakes in August and October 2016. The August 2016 quake killed 300 people and devastated villages in Lazio, Umbria, Marche and Abruzzo. The October quake wreaked further huge damage.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su