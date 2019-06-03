Quake church ordinance soon Conte tells CEI

Rome, June 3 - The government will approve an ordinance to rebuild some 600 of the 3,000 central Italian churches wrecked by earthquakes in recent years "within the space of ten days or so", Premier Giuseppe Conte told the Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) on Monday. The church reconstruction will be part of the second plan for the quake zones, the premier said. Conte made the announcement after meeting bishops from the affected areas. The ordinance will have financial cover of some 300 million euros, he said. Central Italian areas were hit by massive earthquakes in August and October 2016. The August 2016 quake killed 300 people and devastated villages in Lazio, Umbria, Marche and Abruzzo. The October quake wreaked further huge damage.