51 probed in 4 bn Marenco bankruptcy

Asti, June 3 - Some 51 people have been placed under investigation in the four-billion-euro bankruptcy of the Marenco group, sources said Monday. A number of companies have collapsed, all controlled by former Borsalino hats owner and gas entrepreneur Marco Marenco. Those probed are accused of fraudulent bankruptcy regarding the 12 companies of the group, which deals in the import and export of natural gas and the production of electrical power. During the police operation, some 107 million euros of assets were seized. The bankruptcy is second in Italy only to the collapse of Parmalat, Europe's biggest fraudulent bankruptcy. Among those probed are public officials who guaranteed security services and news on probes for Marenco and his family.