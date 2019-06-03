Lunedì 03 Giugno 2019 | 18:04

Asti
51 probed in 4 bn Marenco bankruptcy

Rome
In touch with FCA, more jobs says Di Maio

Rome
Govt vows to solve Venice cruise ship problem after crash

Rome
EU reported to Hague court over migrant deaths

Vatican City
Pope makes 'mea culpa' on Roma

Vicenza
EU spending limits should be linked to unemployment -Salvini

Cagliari
Man, 40, arrested in pensioner murder

Turin
Army NCO probed for molesting 3 women soldiers

Rome
Military docs drafted in amid Molise shortfall

Rome
Le Maire wants more guarantees to back FCA-Renault merger

Naples
Naples shooting girl 'better' but doesn't want to go out

L'INTERVISTA
Regalia: "Bari, non aver pauraa costruire il tuo nuovo futuro"

PotenzaTrasporti
Treni, dal 9 giugno Frecciargento per Roma ferma a Maratea

FoggiaSanità
Cerignola, medico ed infermiere aggrediti da familiari pazienti

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, ex Ilva: al via la demolizione dell'Altoforno 3

BariTragedia sfiorata
Altamura, 12enne azzannata da un cane: scatta la rissa tra i vicini

MateraIl caso
Metaponto, con cocaina e hashish sulla Jonica: arrestata 34enne

BatL'incidente sulla statale
Barletta, trattore si ribalta: muore schiacciato contadino 45enne

HomeLotta alla droga
Brindisi, le fiamme gialle sequestrano oltre 9 kg di marijauna: un arresto

LecceOccupazione
Casarano, Enel assicura i dipendenti: «Posti di lavoro garantiti»

Sternatia, inferno di grandine a giugno: spazzaneve in azione

Bari, trans 22enne insultata sul posto di lavoro: risarcita

Bel tempo a Bari: in tantissimi invadono il lungomare San Girolamo

Bari, crolla balconata a Poggiofranco: nessun ferito

Maltempo in Salento, Coldiretti: «La grandine ha distrutto le angurie»

Rome

But talks still ongoing says industry minister

Rome, June 3 - Industry and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio said Monday he was in touch with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) chiefs on a proposed deal with Renault which he said he hoped would create more jobs. "I'm in contact with the leaders of FCA," said Di Maio, who is also deputy premier and leader of the 5-Star Movement (M5S). "As a government we are following the FCA-Renault operation which, given its size, sees our country among its protagonists. "My hope is that it may create more jobs". Di Maio stressed that talks were ongoing and said "we take it as read that they will first of all safeguard the workers". "Rather, via the maintenance and boosting of the investment plan for Italian plants, (the investments) will increase in the near future".

