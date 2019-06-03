In touch with FCA, more jobs says Di Maio

Rome, June 3 - Industry and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio said Monday he was in touch with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) chiefs on a proposed deal with Renault which he said he hoped would create more jobs. "I'm in contact with the leaders of FCA," said Di Maio, who is also deputy premier and leader of the 5-Star Movement (M5S). "As a government we are following the FCA-Renault operation which, given its size, sees our country among its protagonists. "My hope is that it may create more jobs". Di Maio stressed that talks were ongoing and said "we take it as read that they will first of all safeguard the workers". "Rather, via the maintenance and boosting of the investment plan for Italian plants, (the investments) will increase in the near future".