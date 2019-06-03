Lunedì 03 Giugno 2019 | 18:06

Rome
Quake church ordinance soon Conte tells CEI

Quake church ordinance soon Conte tells CEI

 
Asti
51 probed in 4 bn Marenco bankruptcy

51 probed in 4 bn Marenco bankruptcy

 
Rome
In touch with FCA, more jobs says Di Maio

In touch with FCA, more jobs says Di Maio

 
Rome
Govt vows to solve Venice cruise ship problem after crash

Govt vows to solve Venice cruise ship problem after crash

 
Rome
EU reported to Hague court over migrant deaths

EU reported to Hague court over migrant deaths

 
Vatican City
Pope makes 'mea culpa' on Roma

Pope makes 'mea culpa' on Roma

 
Vicenza
EU spending limits should be linked to unemployment -Salvini

EU spending limits should be linked to unemployment -Salvini

 
Cagliari
Man, 40, arrested in pensioner murder

Man, 40, arrested in pensioner murder

 
Turin
Army NCO probed for molesting 3 women soldiers

Army NCO probed for molesting 3 women soldiers

 
Rome
Military docs drafted in amid Molise shortfall

Military docs drafted in amid Molise shortfall

 
Rome
Le Maire wants more guarantees to back FCA-Renault merger

Le Maire wants more guarantees to back FCA-Renault merger

 

L'INTERVISTA
Regalia: "Bari, non aver pauraa costruire il tuo nuovo futuro"

Regalia: "Bari, non aver paura a costruire il tuo nuovo futuro"

 

PotenzaTrasporti
Treni, dal 9 giugno Frecciargento per Roma ferma a Maratea

Treni, dal 9 giugno Frecciargento per Roma ferma a Maratea

 
FoggiaSanità
Cerignola, medico ed infermiere aggrediti da familiari pazienti

Cerignola, medico ed infermiere aggrediti da familiari pazienti

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, ex Ilva: al via la demolizione dell'Altoforno 3

Taranto, ex Ilva: al via la demolizione dell'Altoforno 3

 
BariTragedia sfiorata
Altamura, 12enne azzannata da un cane: scatta la rissa tra i vicini

Altamura, 12enne azzannata da un cane: scatta la rissa tra i vicini

 
MateraIl caso
Metaponto, con cocaina e hashish sulla Jonica: arrestata 34enne

Metaponto, con cocaina e hashish sulla Jonica: arrestata 34enne

 
BatL'incidente sulla statale
Barletta, trattore si ribalta: muore schiacciato contadino 45enne

Barletta, trattore si ribalta sulla S16 bis: muore schiacciato contadino 45enne

 
HomeLotta alla droga
Brindisi, le fiamme gialle sequestrano oltre 9 kg di marijauna: un arresto

Brindisi, le fiamme gialle sequestrano oltre 9 kg di marijauna: un arresto

 
LecceOccupazione
Casarano, Enel assicura i dipendenti: «Posti di lavoro garantiti»

Casarano, Enel assicura i dipendenti: «Posti di lavoro garantiti»

 

Sternatia, inferno di grandine a giugno: spazzaneve in azione

Sternatia, inferno di grandine a giugno: spazzaneve in azione

Bari, trans 22enne insultata sul posto di lavoro: risarcita

Bari, trans 23enne discriminata e insultata per un anno sul lavoro: risarcita "Questa è diventata la sala dei ricchioni"

Bel tempo a Bari: in tantissimi invadono il lungomare San Girolamo

Bel tempo a Bari: in tantissimi invadono il lungomare San Girolamo

Bari, crolla balconata a Poggiofranco: nessun ferito

Bari, crolla balconata a Poggiofranco: nessun ferito

Maltempo in Salento, Coldiretti: «La grandine ha distrutto le angurie»

Maltempo in Salento, Coldiretti: «Grandine ha distrutto le angurie» Sternatia imbiancata VD

Rome

Govt vows to solve Venice cruise ship problem after crash

Out-of-control ship hit tourist barge and wharf, injuring four

Govt vows to solve Venice cruise ship problem after crash

Rome, June 3 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli has said the government is close to finding a solution to the problems caused by cruise ships in Venice after a dramatic crash on Sunday. The MSC Opera, which was out of control because of a mechanical problem, crashed into a tourist barge and a wharf on the Giudecca Canal in an incident in which four people were injured. The accident has strengthened calls for cruise ships to be banned from Venice's central canals because of the dangers they pose, as well as the pollution they emit and the damage they do to the city's structures and the ecosystem of its lagoon. "We have been working with utmost resolution for months to resolve a problem that has been left to rot for too many years," Toninelli, a member of the ruling 5-Star Movement (M5S), said in an interview published in Monday's edition of La Stampa. "There are institutional talks that are moving forward and an encounter is already scheduled with other ministers concerned to reach a definitive solution, without shortcuts, that covers the tourist economy and environmental protection". He said that "we are in favour" of stopping big ships docking in the centre of the city. "But first it is necessary to find the alternatives, the definitive one and the provisional one, so that Venice does not lose cruise tourism," he added. "After years of stalling, we are close to a solution that is capable of finally holding together all the interests in the field. "The project will be chosen by the end of June". Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who is riding high after his League party triumphed in the European elections, called for fast action. "There's this ship problem in Venice. You read up and there are working hypotheses, but you have the 'buts', the 'maybes' the 'it depends'," said Salvini. "Today here we have the Italy that wants to say yes to things. "There's a project for the ships. Good, let's do it right away". Venice prosecutors said they have opened a probe into the incident but no one has been placed under investigation yet. The vessel's movement systems (engines, steering and the black box) have been put under sequester but the ship itself has not. A technical examination will be carried out over the next few days. The president of the northern Adriatic's sea-port-system authority, Pino Musolino, was urgently summoned by the transport and infrastructure ministry and, as a result, had to cancel a press conference he was set to give on the accident, the agency said on Monday.

