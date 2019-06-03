Pope makes 'mea culpa' on Roma

EU reported to Hague court over migrant deaths
Vatican City
03 Giugno 2019
Vatican City, June 3 - Pope Francis made a 'mea culpa' on Roma on the last day of his trip to Romania Sunday. The pope apologised for "discrimination, segregation and mistreatment" suffered by the Roma community. The pope also beatified seven Greek Christian bishops who died in jail under Communism. There are moments in history, Francis said, when "the weight of ideology or a regime is stronger than life and places itself before life itself and faith".
