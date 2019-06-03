Lunedì 03 Giugno 2019 | 16:22

Rome
EU reported to Hague court over migrant deaths

Vatican City
Pope makes 'mea culpa' on Roma

Vicenza
EU spending limits should be linked to unemployment -Salvini

Cagliari
Man, 40, arrested in pensioner murder

Turin
Army NCO probed for molesting 3 women soldiers

Rome
Military docs drafted in amid Molise shortfall

Rome
Le Maire wants more guarantees to back FCA-Renault merger

Naples
Naples shooting girl 'better' but doesn't want to go out

Rome
Soccer: Verona return to Serie A with playoff win

Rome
MotoGP: Italy's Petrucci delights home crowd with maiden win

Rome
Giro: Carapaz becomes first Ecuador winner

Regalia: "Bari, non aver pauraa costruire il tuo nuovo futuro"

BariTragedia sfiorata
Altamura, 12enne azzannata da un cane: scatta la rissa tra i vicini

TarantoL'attacco della categoria
Vigili del fuoco contro Salvini: «Si occupi della nostra emergenza e non degli striscioni»

MateraIl caso
Metaponto, con cocaina e hashish sulla Jonica: arrestata 34enne

BatL'incidente sulla statale
Barletta, trattore si ribalta: muore schiacciato contadino 45enne

PotenzaCorruzione elettorale
Melfi, appalti pilotati per le luci di Natale: divieto di dimora per il sindaco

HomeLotta alla droga
Brindisi, le fiamme gialle sequestrano oltre 9 kg di marijauna: un arresto

LecceOccupazione
Casarano, Enel assicura i dipendenti: «Posti di lavoro garantiti»

FoggiaAmbulanze e pulizie
Foggia, infermieri con partita Iva: un controsenso in sanità

Sternatia, inferno di grandine a giugno: spazzaneve in azione

Bari, trans 22enne insultata sul posto di lavoro: risarcita

Bel tempo a Bari: in tantissimi invadono il lungomare San Girolamo

Bari, crolla balconata a Poggiofranco: nessun ferito

Maltempo in Salento, Coldiretti: «La grandine ha distrutto le angurie»

Vatican City

Pope makes 'mea culpa' on Roma

Apologises for discrimination, segregation and mistreatment

Vatican City, June 3 - Pope Francis made a 'mea culpa' on Roma on the last day of his trip to Romania Sunday. The pope apologised for "discrimination, segregation and mistreatment" suffered by the Roma community. The pope also beatified seven Greek Christian bishops who died in jail under Communism. There are moments in history, Francis said, when "the weight of ideology or a regime is stronger than life and places itself before life itself and faith".

