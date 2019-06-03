EU spending limits should be linked to unemployment -Salvini
Vicenza
03 Giugno 2019
Vicenza, June 3 - Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini on Monday suggested that the EU's budget limits should be linked to a member State's unemployment rate. "We will ask for the unemployment rate to be used as a parameter for whether (a country) is able to spend or not to spend," said Salvini, who is also interior minister and League leader. "I want to bring it (unemployment) from 10% to 5%. When we're at 5% we'll respect all the limits in the world. "While we have Italian regions with youth unemployment of over 50%, there are no limits that apply".
