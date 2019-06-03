Man, 40, arrested in pensioner murder

Cagliari, June 3 - A 40-year-old Italian man was arrested on Monday in connection with the murder in Cagliari Sunday of an 88-year-old pensioner, judicial sources said. Eugenio Corona lives in the same district of the Sardinian capital where the body of Adolfo Musini was found, police said. Musini was found dead in his home. Police think he was killed in a robbery-gone-wrong. Musini was killed by a blow to the head with a blunt object, sources said. He was found on the floor in a pool of blood.