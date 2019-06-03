Army NCO probed for molesting 3 women soldiers

Turin, June 3 - An Italian army NCO has been probed for allegedly molesting three women soldiers, sources said Monday. The warrant officer, in the 'Taurinense' Turin Alpine Brigade, allegedly molested his victims during skiing exercises, sources said. Two senior officers allegedly covered up for him, according to the Turin edition of Corriere della Sera newspaper. They are a lieutenant colonel, probed for aiding and abetting, and a captain, probed for failing to report a crime. The alleged molestation occurred between January 2017 and January 2018, sources said. The probe was triggered by a Carabiniere in whom one of the alleged victims confided, sources said. The army said the warrant officer at the centre of the probe had been suspended in November.