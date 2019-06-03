Lunedì 03 Giugno 2019 | 14:37

Vicenza
EU spending limits should be linked to unemployment -Salvini

Cagliari
Man, 40, arrested in pensioner murder

Turin
Army NCO probed for molesting 3 women soldiers

Rome
Military docs drafted in amid Molise shortfall

Rome
Le Maire wants more guarantees to back FCA-Renault merger

Naples
Naples shooting girl 'better' but doesn't want to go out

Rome
Soccer: Verona return to Serie A with playoff win

Rome
MotoGP: Italy's Petrucci delights home crowd with maiden win

Rome
Giro: Carapaz becomes first Ecuador winner

Rome
Govt vows to solve Venice cruise ship problem after crash

Rome
Conte to address the nation at 18:15

CALCIO MERCATO
Asse tra Bari, Napoli e Parmaspunta anche il nome di Dezi

Asse tra Bari, Napoli e Parma
BatL'incidente sulla statale
Barletta, trattore si ribalta: muore schiacciato contadino 45enne

GdM.TVL'arrivo a Torre Colimena
Sbarco migranti a Taranto, per viaggio speranza hanno pagato 5600 euro a testa

Altre notizie HomeIl tour negli stadi 2020
Tiziano Ferro farà tappa a Bari: il concerto il 3 luglio

PotenzaCorruzione elettorale
Melfi, appalti pilotati per le luci di Natale: divieto di dimora per il sindaco

MateraIl caso
Matera, nigeriana incinta e con una bimba espulsa dal Cas: è polemica

HomeLotta alla droga
Brindisi, le fiamme gialle sequestrano oltre 9 kg di marijauna: un arresto

LecceOccupazione
Casarano, Enel assicura i dipendenti: «Posti di lavoro garantiti»

FoggiaAmbulanze e pulizie
Foggia, infermieri con partita Iva: un controsenso in sanità

Sternatia, inferno di grandine a giugno: spazzaneve in azione

Bari, trans 22enne insultata sul posto di lavoro: risarcita

Bel tempo a Bari: in tantissimi invadono il lungomare San Girolamo

Bari, crolla balconata a Poggiofranco: nessun ferito

Bari, muore subito essere stato dimesso dall'ospedale: indagato medico

Rome

Le Maire wants more guarantees to back FCA-Renault merger

Finance Minister met FCA President Elkann at weekend -Bloomberg

Rome, June 3 - The French government has asked for more guarantees to back the proposed merger between Renault and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), Bloomberg quoted the spokesperson of Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire as saying on Monday. Le Maire met FCA President John Elkann to discuss the merger at the weekend. The minister reportedly asked for pledges that jobs would not be cut in France and that the French government would have a seat on the new company's board, among other things. The merger would see the French's government's 15% stake in Renault become 7.5% of the merged company. Hiroto Saikawa, the CEO of Nissan, Renault's current partner, said the merger would "require a fundamental revision of the existing relationship between Nissan and Renault".

