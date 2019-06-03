Le Maire wants more guarantees to back FCA-Renault merger

Rome, June 3 - The French government has asked for more guarantees to back the proposed merger between Renault and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), Bloomberg quoted the spokesperson of Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire as saying on Monday. Le Maire met FCA President John Elkann to discuss the merger at the weekend. The minister reportedly asked for pledges that jobs would not be cut in France and that the French government would have a seat on the new company's board, among other things. The merger would see the French's government's 15% stake in Renault become 7.5% of the merged company. Hiroto Saikawa, the CEO of Nissan, Renault's current partner, said the merger would "require a fundamental revision of the existing relationship between Nissan and Renault".