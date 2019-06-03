Naples shooting girl 'better' but doesn't want to go out

EU spending limits should be linked to unemployment -Salvini
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Barletta, trattore si ribalta sulla S16 bis: muore schiacciato contadino 45enne
Sbarco migranti a Taranto, per viaggio speranza hanno pagato 5600 euro a testa
Melfi, appalti pilotati per le luci di Natale: divieto di dimora per il sindaco
i più letti
Bari, trans 23enne discriminata e insultata per un anno sul lavoro: risarcita "Questa è diventata la sala dei ricchioni"
Naples
03 Giugno 2019
Naples, June 3 - A four-year-old girl seriously injured in a Naples shooting a month ago is "much better" but no longer wants to go out into the streets of the southern Italian city, her grandmother said Monday. Noemi is much better, she has a long road ahead of her but she is out of danger," said the woman. She said the family had told the girl she was in hospital because she had suffered a fall. Noemi's grandfather added: "She no longer wants to go and buy crisps in Piazza Nazionale, so it reminds her of something".
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su