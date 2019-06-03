Naples shooting girl 'better' but doesn't want to go out

Naples, June 3 - A four-year-old girl seriously injured in a Naples shooting a month ago is "much better" but no longer wants to go out into the streets of the southern Italian city, her grandmother said Monday. Noemi is much better, she has a long road ahead of her but she is out of danger," said the woman. She said the family had told the girl she was in hospital because she had suffered a fall. Noemi's grandfather added: "She no longer wants to go and buy crisps in Piazza Nazionale, so it reminds her of something".