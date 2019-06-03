Military docs drafted in amid Molise shortfall

EU spending limits should be linked to unemployment -Salvini
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Barletta, trattore si ribalta sulla S16 bis: muore schiacciato contadino 45enne
Sbarco migranti a Taranto, per viaggio speranza hanno pagato 5600 euro a testa
Melfi, appalti pilotati per le luci di Natale: divieto di dimora per il sindaco
i più letti
Bari, trans 23enne discriminata e insultata per un anno sul lavoro: risarcita "Questa è diventata la sala dei ricchioni"
Rome
03 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 3 - Military doctors have been drafted in to hospitals in the southern Molise region to cope with a shortfall of civilian hospital staff, sources said Monday. Health Commissioner Angelo Giustini said this was a last resort to stave off the closure of orthopaedic and traumatology wards in Isernia and Termoli this Wednesday. The military doctors will have to be employed for at least five months, he said.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su