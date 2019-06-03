Soccer: Verona return to Serie A with playoff win

Rome, June 3 - Hellas Verona will be back in Serie A next season after a year in the second tier thanks to Sunday's 3-0 win over Cittadella in Sunday's promotion playoff. Goals by Mattia Zaccagni, Samuel Di Carmine and Karim Laribi ensured Hellas reversed the 2-0 defeat they suffered in the first leg. Cittadella ended the match in nine after two players were sent off for picking up second yellow cards. Serie A champions Brescia and second-placed Lecce will be in the top flight next term too.