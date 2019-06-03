MotoGP: Italy's Petrucci delights home crowd with maiden win

Rome, June 3 - Danilo Petrucci delighted the home crowd by securing his maiden MotoGP victory at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday. The Ducati rider held off world champion Marc Marquez in a thrilling finale at Mugello. His fellow Italian and Ducati team mate Andrea Dovizioso was third. Spain's Marquez extended his lead over Dovizioso at the top of the rider's standings to 12 points. Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi crashed out of the race in the early stages.