MotoGP: Italy's Petrucci delights home crowd with maiden win

Soccer: Verona return to Serie A with playoff win
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Bari, trans 23enne discriminata e insultata per un anno sul lavoro: risarcita "Questa è diventata la sala dei ricchioni"
Rome
03 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 3 - Danilo Petrucci delighted the home crowd by securing his maiden MotoGP victory at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday. The Ducati rider held off world champion Marc Marquez in a thrilling finale at Mugello. His fellow Italian and Ducati team mate Andrea Dovizioso was third. Spain's Marquez extended his lead over Dovizioso at the top of the rider's standings to 12 points. Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi crashed out of the race in the early stages.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su