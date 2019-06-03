Giro: Carapaz becomes first Ecuador winner

Rome, June 3 - Richard Carapaz became the first Ecuadorian to win the Giro d'Italia when he defended his lead over Italy's Vincenzo Nibali in Sunday's final stage, an individual time trial. Carapaz finished the race 1'05" ahead of Nibali, who is one of a handful of riders to win all three of cycling's major tours, including the Giro twice. Primoz Roglic completed the final podium while America's Chad Haga won the final stage. "I'm very proud of what I achieved," said Carapaz. "I'm delighted to make my dream of winning a grand tour come true. We must never forget our childhood dreams. "They can always become reality with hard work and determination. "In my four years in European cycling, I realized that opportunities have to be taken. "The thirty seconds I gained on stage 15 were fundamental. "I profited from Nibali and Roglic watching each other. "That's where the Giro was decided. "For me, it's only the beginning I think. We always dream for more".