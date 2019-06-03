Lunedì 03 Giugno 2019 | 12:44

Rome
Soccer: Verona return to Serie A with playoff win

Rome
MotoGP: Italy's Petrucci delights home crowd with maiden win

Rome
Giro: Carapaz becomes first Ecuador winner

Rome
Govt vows to solve Venice cruise ship problem after crash

Rome
Conte to address the nation at 18:15

Rome
>>>ANSA/ Quirinale opens up to contemporary art and design

Rome
We'll bring in flat tax, respect targets Tria tells EC

Rome
No plan to fund flat tax with deficit 'yet' says Conte

Rome
Italy leads EU project to repair heart with light

Vibo Valentia
Request to indict two priests in 'Ndrangheta case

Vibo Valentia
Request to indict two priests in 'Ndrangheta case

Asse tra Bari, Napoli e Parmaspunta anche il nome di Dezi

Asse tra Bari, Napoli e Parma
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraIl caso
Matera, nigeriana incinta e con una bimba espulsa dal Cas: è polemica

Altre notizie HomeLimited Edition
Coca-Cola omaggia Bari: in arrivo una bottiglia dedicata alla città

HomeLotta alla droga
Brindisi, le fiamme gialle sequestrano oltre 9 kg di marijauna: un arresto

PotenzaI dati sulla Basilicata
Lucani da record per ferrovia: ma è solo un bluff statistico

TarantoMusica
Medimex, a Taranto docufilm celebra i 50 anni di Woodstock

LecceOccupazione
Casarano, Enel assicura i dipendenti: «Posti di lavoro garantiti»

FoggiaAmbulanze e pulizie
Foggia, infermieri con partita Iva: un controsenso in sanità

BatSolidarietà
Emergenza sangue, invito a donare nella Bat in vista dell'estate

i più letti

Sternatia, inferno di grandine a giugno: spazzaneve in azione

Bari, trans 22enne insultata sul posto di lavoro: risarcita

Bel tempo a Bari: in tantissimi invadono il lungomare San Girolamo

Bari, crolla balconata a Poggiofranco: nessun ferito

Bari, muore subito essere stato dimesso dall'ospedale: indagato medico

Rome

Giro: Carapaz becomes first Ecuador winner

Nibali second, Roglic third

Rome, June 3 - Richard Carapaz became the first Ecuadorian to win the Giro d'Italia when he defended his lead over Italy's Vincenzo Nibali in Sunday's final stage, an individual time trial. Carapaz finished the race 1'05" ahead of Nibali, who is one of a handful of riders to win all three of cycling's major tours, including the Giro twice. Primoz Roglic completed the final podium while America's Chad Haga won the final stage. "I'm very proud of what I achieved," said Carapaz. "I'm delighted to make my dream of winning a grand tour come true. We must never forget our childhood dreams. "They can always become reality with hard work and determination. "In my four years in European cycling, I realized that opportunities have to be taken. "The thirty seconds I gained on stage 15 were fundamental. "I profited from Nibali and Roglic watching each other. "That's where the Giro was decided. "For me, it's only the beginning I think. We always dream for more".

