Sale of cannabis derivatives illegal - top court

Rome
30 Maggio 2019
Rome, May 30 - Italy's supreme Court of Cassation said Thursday that the sale of derivatives of cannabis cultivation, including oil, leaves and resin, is illegal. The ruling could lead to the closure of many shops in Italy that shops sell 'cannabis light' - hemp flowers and products that have an extremely low level of the psychoactive compound in normal marijuana that makes people high. Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini had vowed to see all of Italy's 'cannabis shops' closed.
