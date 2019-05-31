We'll bring in flat tax, respect targets Tria tells EC

Venerdì 31 Maggio 2019 | 19:25

Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Vibo Valentia
Vibo Valentia
Rome
Bucharest
A new app for smart telephones
Rome
Rome
FoggiaA Cerignola
LecceTragedia sfiorata
BariEcosistema al collasso
PotenzaLa novità
BatOperazione Car Jumping
MateraNel Materano
TarantoA taranto
BrindisiNel brindisino
Rome

Rome, May 31 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria has written to the European Commission to say that Italy will press ahead with plans to introduce 'flat tax' while respecting its EU budget commitments. Tria sent a letter to the Commission on Friday after the EU executive this week asked Rome for clarification about its "insufficient progress" in bringing down the public debt. The letter said the government considered it possible to reduce the projected spending for new welfare policies in the 2020-2022 period, a reference to the new 'citizenship wage' basic income and the 'quota 100' pension reform bringing down the retirement age for some people. This irked the 5-Star Movement (M5S), which has long championed the basic income. "The M5S knows nothing about this," said Deputy Premier and M5S leader Luigi Di Maio. "It was not shared with us. We certainly won't cut social spending, not the basic income nor the quota 100". Earlier this week fellow Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said his League party has prepared a proposal for a flat tax for families earning up to 50,000 euros a year which would cost 30 billion euros to finance. In the response to the EC, Tria said that the government intends to introduce "additional measures to simplify the tax system and improve fiscal loyalty. "Parliament has called on the government to reform income tax by reducing the number of bands and the tax burden on the middle class, while respecting the deficit-reduction targets for the 2020-2022 period". Tria added that the government would also avert an increase in value added tax scheduled to kick in at the start of 2020 unless alternative budget coverage is found.

