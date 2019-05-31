Venerdì 31 Maggio 2019 | 17:54

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
No plan to fund flat tax with deficit 'yet' says Conte

No plan to fund flat tax with deficit 'yet' says Conte

 
Rome
Italy leads EU project to repair heart with light

Italy leads EU project to repair heart with light

 
Vibo Valentia
Request to indict two priests in 'Ndrangheta case

Request to indict two priests in 'Ndrangheta case

 
Vibo Valentia
Request to indict two priests in 'Ndrangheta case

Request to indict two priests in 'Ndrangheta case

 
Rome
Over 860 measles cases in Italy so far this year

Over 860 measles cases in Italy so far this year

 
Bucharest
Pope starts three-day visit to Romania

Pope starts three-day visit to Romania

 
A new app for smart telephones
An app replaces the 'panic button' for women

An app replaces the 'panic button' for women

 
Rome
Don't made EU an adversary warns Bank of Italy chief

Don't made EU an adversary warns Bank of Italy chief

 
Rome
Spread climbs sharply, Milan bourse down

Spread climbs sharply, Milan bourse down

 
Rome
GDP up 0.1% in first quarter, but down 0.1% yr-on-yr

GDP up 0.1% in first quarter, but down 0.1% yr-on-yr

 
Milan
Soccer: Conte takes over at Inter

Soccer: Conte takes over at Inter

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
Asse tra Bari, Napoli e Parmaspunta anche il nome di Dezi

Asse tra Bari, Napoli e Parma
spunta anche il nome di Dezi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceLa retata
Maglie, rubano 25 quintali di cavi in rame da impianto fotovoltaico: 7 arresti

Maglie, rubano oltre 25 quintali di cavi in rame da impianto fotovoltaico: 7 arresti

 
FoggiaL'ex giudice di Mani Pulite
Appalti, Davigo a Foggia: «Qui costano perché chi vince paga mazzette»

Appalti, Davigo a Foggia: «Qui costano perché chi vince paga mazzette»

 
BariEcosistema al collasso
Bari, un mare di plastica al bando: raccolte oltre 5mila tonnellate l'anno

Bari, un mare di plastica al bando: raccolte oltre 5mila tonnellate l'anno

 
PotenzaLa novità
A Potenza arriva il pronto soccorso per gli amici a 4 zampe

A Potenza arriva il pronto soccorso per gli amici a 4 zampe

 
BatOperazione Car Jumping
Trani, compravano auto di lusso all'estero e le rivendevano in Italia come usate: frode milionaria, 2 denunce

Trani, auto di lusso estere rivendute in Italia come usate: frode milionaria, 2 denunce

 
MateraNel Materano
Montescaglioso, 52enne ucciso e abbandonato nel bosco: un fermo

Montescaglioso, 52enne ucciso e abbandonato nel bosco: un fermo

 
TarantoA taranto
Minaccia connazionale con bottiglia rotta: arrestato nigeriano

Minaccia connazionale con bottiglia rotta: arrestato nigeriano

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
Francavilla, accoltella compagno che la maltratta: in cella

Francavilla, accoltella compagno che la maltratta: in cella

 

i più letti

Fasano, resta incinta e si fa sposare, ma il figlio è di un altro: condannata a risarcimento

Fasano, resta incinta e si fa sposare, ma il figlio è di un altro: condannata a risarcimento

Taranto, cibo scaduto e conservato male: chiuso ristorante

Taranto, cibo scaduto e conservato male: chiuso ristorante

Mesagne, braccianti sfoltivanofoglie con guanti non a normaoltre 7mila euro di multa

Mesagne, braccianti sfoltivano foglie con guanti non a norma,7mila € di multa

Mozzarelle e formaggi con fintolatte italiano: multe e sequestri

Mozzarelle e formaggi
con finto latte italiano
Effettuate multe e sequestri

Collepasso, anziano morto e ustionato: forse è omicidio

Collepasso, anziano bruciato vivo in casa: figlio confessa: «Dopo la morte ho cucinato la pasta»

Rome

Italy leads EU project to repair heart with light

Lion-Hearted plan, coordinated by IIT, funded by EU

Italy leads EU project to repair heart with light

Rome, May 31 - A European project led by Italy is vying to develop new light-sensitive technology to repair heart damage caused by cardiovascular conditions. The project Light and Organic Nanotechnology for Cardiovascular Disease - called Lion-Hearted - is coordinated by the Italian Technology Institute (IIT) and funded by the European Commission for the next four years to the tune of about three million euros. Lion-Hearted is funded through the program FET - Future and Emerging Technologies. The consortium in charge of research includes eight partners from all over Europe, such as the universities of Pavia and Bologna and clinical research centers like the Humanitas Hospital in Milan and the Charité Hospital in Berlin. The aim of the project is to promote interdisciplinary research to study the characteristics of cardiovascular diseases to develop innovative organic materials than can be implanted in biological tissue and can be activated through light. The idea is to create devices that are sensitive to light (optoceutic) and not too invasive so they can directly act on damaged tissue to restore cellular activity and the functions of the heart's tissue and blood vessels. "Lion-Hearted's optoceutic platform will be based on the combination of nanotechnologies that respond to light, and light and biocompatible materials so that we will be able to work on the cardiovascular system with an unprecedented resolution, which is less invasive and more selective compared to traditional methods", said Maria Rosa Antognazza, a researcher at the Milan-Based IIT and the coordinator of the Lion-Hearted project. "Our main objective is to restore cardiac function and vascularization, directly modulating the fate and proliferation of the main types of cardiovascular cells", she added.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati