Request to indict two priests in 'Ndrangheta case

Vibo Valentia
Vibo Valentia

Alleged threatened man by saying they with friends with mobsters

Vibo Valentia, May 31 - Anti-mafia prosecutors have requested that two priests in Calabria been sent to trial, sources said Friday. The priests, Graziano Maccarone and Nicola De Luca, are accused of threatening a man by saying they were friends with the Mancuso clan of the Calabrian'Ndrangheta mafia in Limbadi to pressure him to back back a debt. Furthermore, Maccarone allegedly exchanged over 3,000 messages of a sexual nature with the debtor's disabled daughter.

