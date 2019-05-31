Over 860 measles cases in Italy so far this year

Rome, May 31 - There were 864 measles cases in Italy in the first four months of the year, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Friday. It said that there were 299 cases in April alone. The regions with the most cases were Lazio (245), Lombardy (233) and Emilia-Romagna (144). The ISS said there were complications in 32.6% of the cases. It added that the number of children and young people in the EU who are not vaccinated against measles has reached 4.5 million. An increase in vaccine skepticism has been blamed for the rise in the number of cases by experts. Some members of the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) have in the past voiced sympathy for the No Vax movement. The M5S has said it is not against vaccinations, but thinks the current system in which they are obligatory for school admission should be revised.