Venerdì 31 Maggio 2019 | 16:12

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Vibo Valentia
Request to indict two priests in 'Ndrangheta case

Request to indict two priests in 'Ndrangheta case

 
Vibo Valentia
Request to indict two priests in 'Ndrangheta case

Request to indict two priests in 'Ndrangheta case

 
Rome
Over 860 measles cases in Italy so far this year

Over 860 measles cases in Italy so far this year

 
Bucharest
Pope starts three-day visit to Romania

Pope starts three-day visit to Romania

 
A new app for smart telephones
An app replaces the 'panic button' for women

An app replaces the 'panic button' for women

 
Rome
Don't made EU an adversary warns Bank of Italy chief

Don't made EU an adversary warns Bank of Italy chief

 
Rome
Spread climbs sharply, Milan bourse down

Spread climbs sharply, Milan bourse down

 
Rome
GDP up 0.1% in first quarter, but down 0.1% yr-on-yr

GDP up 0.1% in first quarter, but down 0.1% yr-on-yr

 
Milan
Soccer: Conte takes over at Inter

Soccer: Conte takes over at Inter

 
Rome
M5S members back Di Maio's leadership

M5S members back Di Maio's leadership

 
Rome
Sale of cannabis derivatives illegal - top court

Sale of cannabis derivatives illegal - top court

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
Asse tra Bari, Napoli e Parmaspunta anche il nome di Dezi

Asse tra Bari, Napoli e Parma
spunta anche il nome di Dezi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariEcosistema al collasso
Bari, un mare di plastica al bando: raccolte oltre 5mila tonnellate l'anno

Bari, un mare di plastica al bando: raccolte oltre 5mila tonnellate l'anno

 
PotenzaLa novità
A Potenza arriva il pronto soccorso per gli amici a 4 zampe

A Potenza arriva il pronto soccorso per gli amici a 4 zampe

 
LeccePromozione in A
Da S.Oronzo giallorosso alle canzoni su La Mantia: a Lecce impazza il fenomeno TheLesionati

Da S.Oronzo giallorosso alle canzoni su La Mantia: a Lecce impazza il fenomeno TheLesionati

 
BatOperazione Car Jumping
Trani, compravano auto di lusso all'estero e le rivendevano in Italia come usate: frode milionaria, 2 denunce

Trani, auto di lusso estere rivendute in Italia come usate: frode milionaria, 2 denunce

 
MateraNel Materano
Montescaglioso, 52enne ucciso e abbandonato nel bosco: un fermo

Montescaglioso, 52enne ucciso e abbandonato nel bosco: un fermo

 
TarantoA taranto
Minaccia connazionale con bottiglia rotta: arrestato nigeriano

Minaccia connazionale con bottiglia rotta: arrestato nigeriano

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
Francavilla, accoltella compagno che la maltratta: in cella

Francavilla, accoltella compagno che la maltratta: in cella

 
FoggiaTrasporti
Aeroporto Foggia, non basta la pista: «Pianificare voli»

Aeroporto Foggia, non basta la pista: «Pianificare voli»

 

i più letti

Fasano, resta incinta e si fa sposare, ma il figlio è di un altro: condannata a risarcimento

Fasano, resta incinta e si fa sposare, ma il figlio è di un altro: condannata a risarcimento

Taranto, cibo scaduto e conservato male: chiuso ristorante

Taranto, cibo scaduto e conservato male: chiuso ristorante

Mesagne, braccianti sfoltivanofoglie con guanti non a normaoltre 7mila euro di multa

Mesagne, braccianti sfoltivano foglie con guanti non a norma,7mila € di multa

Mozzarelle e formaggi con fintolatte italiano: multe e sequestri

Mozzarelle e formaggi
con finto latte italiano
Effettuate multe e sequestri

Collepasso, anziano morto e ustionato: forse è omicidio

Collepasso, anziano bruciato vivo in casa: figlio confessa: «Dopo la morte ho cucinato la pasta»

Rome

Over 860 measles cases in Italy so far this year

Almost 300 in April alone

Over 860 measles cases in Italy so far this year

Rome, May 31 - There were 864 measles cases in Italy in the first four months of the year, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Friday. It said that there were 299 cases in April alone. The regions with the most cases were Lazio (245), Lombardy (233) and Emilia-Romagna (144). The ISS said there were complications in 32.6% of the cases. It added that the number of children and young people in the EU who are not vaccinated against measles has reached 4.5 million. An increase in vaccine skepticism has been blamed for the rise in the number of cases by experts. Some members of the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) have in the past voiced sympathy for the No Vax movement. The M5S has said it is not against vaccinations, but thinks the current system in which they are obligatory for school admission should be revised.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati