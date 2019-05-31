Request to indict two priests in 'Ndrangheta case
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Bari, un mare di plastica al bando: raccolte oltre 5mila tonnellate l'anno
Trani, auto di lusso estere rivendute in Italia come usate: frode milionaria, 2 denunce
i più letti
Vibo Valentia
31 Maggio 2019
Vibo Valentia, May 31 - Anti-mafia prosecutors have requested that two priests in Calabria been sent to trial, sources said Friday. The priests, Graziano Maccarone and Nicola De Luca, are accused of threatening a man by saying they were friends with the Mancuso clan of the Calabrian'Ndrangheta mafia in Limbadi to pressure him to back back a debt. Furthermore, Maccarone allegedly exchanged over 3,000 messages of a sexual nature with the debtor's disabled daughter.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su