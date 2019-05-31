Venerdì 31 Maggio 2019 | 16:08

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Vibo Valentia
Request to indict two priests in 'Ndrangheta case

Request to indict two priests in 'Ndrangheta case

 
Vibo Valentia
Request to indict two priests in 'Ndrangheta case

Request to indict two priests in 'Ndrangheta case

 
Rome
Over 860 measles cases in Italy so far this year

Over 860 measles cases in Italy so far this year

 
Bucharest
Pope starts three-day visit to Romania

Pope starts three-day visit to Romania

 
A new app for smart telephones
An app replaces the 'panic button' for women

An app replaces the 'panic button' for women

 
Rome
Don't made EU an adversary warns Bank of Italy chief

Don't made EU an adversary warns Bank of Italy chief

 
Rome
Spread climbs sharply, Milan bourse down

Spread climbs sharply, Milan bourse down

 
Rome
GDP up 0.1% in first quarter, but down 0.1% yr-on-yr

GDP up 0.1% in first quarter, but down 0.1% yr-on-yr

 
Milan
Soccer: Conte takes over at Inter

Soccer: Conte takes over at Inter

 
Rome
M5S members back Di Maio's leadership

M5S members back Di Maio's leadership

 
Rome
Sale of cannabis derivatives illegal - top court

Sale of cannabis derivatives illegal - top court

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
Asse tra Bari, Napoli e Parmaspunta anche il nome di Dezi

Asse tra Bari, Napoli e Parma
spunta anche il nome di Dezi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariEcosistema al collasso
Bari, un mare di plastica al bando: raccolte oltre 5mila tonnellate l'anno

Bari, un mare di plastica al bando: raccolte oltre 5mila tonnellate l'anno

 
PotenzaLa novità
A Potenza arriva il pronto soccorso per gli amici a 4 zampe

A Potenza arriva il pronto soccorso per gli amici a 4 zampe

 
LeccePromozione in A
Da S.Oronzo giallorosso alle canzoni su La Mantia: a Lecce impazza il fenomeno TheLesionati

Da S.Oronzo giallorosso alle canzoni su La Mantia: a Lecce impazza il fenomeno TheLesionati

 
BatOperazione Car Jumping
Trani, compravano auto di lusso all'estero e le rivendevano in Italia come usate: frode milionaria, 2 denunce

Trani, auto di lusso estere rivendute in Italia come usate: frode milionaria, 2 denunce

 
MateraNel Materano
Montescaglioso, 52enne ucciso e abbandonato nel bosco: un fermo

Montescaglioso, 52enne ucciso e abbandonato nel bosco: un fermo

 
TarantoA taranto
Minaccia connazionale con bottiglia rotta: arrestato nigeriano

Minaccia connazionale con bottiglia rotta: arrestato nigeriano

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
Francavilla, accoltella compagno che la maltratta: in cella

Francavilla, accoltella compagno che la maltratta: in cella

 
FoggiaTrasporti
Aeroporto Foggia, non basta la pista: «Pianificare voli»

Aeroporto Foggia, non basta la pista: «Pianificare voli»

 

i più letti

Fasano, resta incinta e si fa sposare, ma il figlio è di un altro: condannata a risarcimento

Fasano, resta incinta e si fa sposare, ma il figlio è di un altro: condannata a risarcimento

Taranto, cibo scaduto e conservato male: chiuso ristorante

Taranto, cibo scaduto e conservato male: chiuso ristorante

Mesagne, braccianti sfoltivanofoglie con guanti non a normaoltre 7mila euro di multa

Mesagne, braccianti sfoltivano foglie con guanti non a norma,7mila € di multa

Mozzarelle e formaggi con fintolatte italiano: multe e sequestri

Mozzarelle e formaggi
con finto latte italiano
Effettuate multe e sequestri

Collepasso, anziano morto e ustionato: forse è omicidio

Collepasso, anziano bruciato vivo in casa: figlio confessa: «Dopo la morte ho cucinato la pasta»

Bucharest

Pope starts three-day visit to Romania

Treatment of poor is best measure of a society says Francis

Pope starts three-day visit to Romania

Bucharest, May 31 - Pope Francis arrived in Bucharest on Friday to start a three-day visit to Romania, the 30th apostolic trip of his papacy. The Argentine pontiff paid tribute to the many Romanians who have left the country to work abroad as he met officials at the presidential palace. "I pay homage to the sacrifices endured by so many sons and daughters of Romania who, by their culture, their distinctive identity and their industriousness, have enriched those countries to which they have emigrated, and by the fruit of their hard work have helped their families who have remained at home," he said. Francis also called on the Romanian authorities to work to create an "inclusive society". He said treatment of the poor is "the best indicator of the actual goodness of the social model that one is attempting to build".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati