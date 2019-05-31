Pope starts three-day visit to Romania

Bucharest, May 31 - Pope Francis arrived in Bucharest on Friday to start a three-day visit to Romania, the 30th apostolic trip of his papacy. The Argentine pontiff paid tribute to the many Romanians who have left the country to work abroad as he met officials at the presidential palace. "I pay homage to the sacrifices endured by so many sons and daughters of Romania who, by their culture, their distinctive identity and their industriousness, have enriched those countries to which they have emigrated, and by the fruit of their hard work have helped their families who have remained at home," he said. Francis also called on the Romanian authorities to work to create an "inclusive society". He said treatment of the poor is "the best indicator of the actual goodness of the social model that one is attempting to build".