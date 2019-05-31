Spread climbs sharply, Milan bourse down

Rome, May 31 - Italy's bond spread climbed sharply and the Milan stock exchange suffered big losses in early trading on Friday amid market tension after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose new duties on Mexican imports. The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund, an important measure of the country's borrowing costs, climbed to 293 basis points, with the yield on the BTP up to 2.72%. The spread closed on 283 points on Thursday. The Milan bourse's FTSE Mib index shed 2%.