Venerdì 31 Maggio 2019 | 14:30

Rome
Don't made EU an adversary warns Bank of Italy chief

Don't made EU an adversary warns Bank of Italy chief

 
Rome
Spread climbs sharply, Milan bourse down

Spread climbs sharply, Milan bourse down

 
Rome
GDP up 0.1% in first quarter, but down 0.1% yr-on-yr

GDP up 0.1% in first quarter, but down 0.1% yr-on-yr

 
Milan
Soccer: Conte takes over at Inter

Soccer: Conte takes over at Inter

 
Rome
M5S members back Di Maio's leadership

M5S members back Di Maio's leadership

 
Rome
Sale of cannabis derivatives illegal - top court

Sale of cannabis derivatives illegal - top court

 
Brussels
Orban's Fidesz unlikely to join League's group

Orban's Fidesz unlikely to join League's group

 
Trento
League to propose tax amnesty again - sources

League to propose tax amnesty again - sources

 
Rome
Salvini rules out September election

Salvini rules out September election

 
Rome
Salvini rules out September election

Salvini rules out September election

 
The number
The metals sector is investing in sustainable methods

The metals sector is investing in sustainable methods

 

Asse tra Bari, Napoli e Parmaspunta anche il nome di Dezi

Asse tra Bari, Napoli e Parma
spunta anche il nome di Dezi

 

LeccePromozione in A
Da S.Oronzo giallorosso alle canzoni su La Mantia: a Lecce impazza il fenomeno TheLesionati

Da S.Oronzo giallorosso alle canzoni su La Mantia: a Lecce impazza il fenomeno TheLesionati

 
BatOperazione Car Jumping
Trani, compravano auto di lusso all'estero e le rivendevano in Italia come usate: frode milionaria, 2 denunce

Trani, auto di lusso estere rivendute in Italia come usate: frode milionaria, 2 denunce

 
BariA Poggiofranco
Ruba droga da roulotte, lo aggrediscono in 5: tutti arrestati

Ruba droga da roulotte, lo aggrediscono in 5: tutti arrestati

 
PotenzaAll'alba
Incidente su raccordo Potenza-Sicignano: 3 mezzi coinvolti, 4 feriti

Incidente su raccordo Potenza-Sicignano: 3 mezzi coinvolti, 4 feriti

 
MateraNel Materano
Montescaglioso, 52enne ucciso e abbandonato nel bosco: un fermo

Montescaglioso, 52enne ucciso e abbandonato nel bosco: un fermo

 
TarantoA taranto
Minaccia connazionale con bottiglia rotta: arrestato nigeriano

Minaccia connazionale con bottiglia rotta: arrestato nigeriano

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
Francavilla, accoltella compagno che la maltratta: in cella

Francavilla, accoltella compagno che la maltratta: in cella

 
FoggiaTrasporti
Aeroporto Foggia, non basta la pista: «Pianificare voli»

Aeroporto Foggia, non basta la pista: «Pianificare voli»

 

Fasano, resta incinta e si fa sposare, ma il figlio è di un altro: condannata a risarcimento

Fasano, resta incinta e si fa sposare, ma il figlio è di un altro: condannata a risarcimento

Taranto, cibo scaduto e conservato male: chiuso ristorante

Taranto, cibo scaduto e conservato male: chiuso ristorante

Mozzarelle e formaggi con fintolatte italiano: multe e sequestri

Mozzarelle e formaggi
con finto latte italiano
Effettuate multe e sequestri

Collepasso, anziano morto e ustionato: forse è omicidio

Collepasso, anziano bruciato vivo in casa: figlio confessa: «Dopo la morte ho cucinato la pasta»

Mesagne, braccianti sfoltivanofoglie con guanti non a normaoltre 7mila euro di multa

Mesagne, braccianti sfoltivano foglie con guanti non a norma,7mila € di multa

Rome

Don't made EU an adversary warns Bank of Italy chief

Visco says spending increases must be sustainable

Don't made EU an adversary warns Bank of Italy chief

Rome, May 31 - Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco on Friday warned Italy's political class not to make the European Commission its enemy. "We would be poorer if we made the European Union an adversary," Visco said in an address in Rome. The Italian government is set to respond to a letter from the Commission calling for clarification over the "insufficient progress" made in reducing the national debt. Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini has said the EU's budget rules are obsolete and has suggested breaching the 3% deficit limit if this is necessary to boost the economy and create jobs. The League leader and interior minister is pressing for the government to bring in a two-tier flat tax to give the economy a "positive fiscal shock". Visco said that increases in public spending or reductions in tax revenues must be brought in in a sustainable way. He argued increasing the deficit could backfire if this leads to Italy's bond spread to rise, meaning the cost of servicing the public debt he higher.

