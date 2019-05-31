Venerdì 31 Maggio 2019 | 14:32

A new app for smart telephones
Rome
Don't made EU an adversary warns Bank of Italy chief

Rome
Spread climbs sharply, Milan bourse down

Rome
GDP up 0.1% in first quarter, but down 0.1% yr-on-yr

Milan
Soccer: Conte takes over at Inter

Rome
M5S members back Di Maio's leadership

Rome
Sale of cannabis derivatives illegal - top court

Brussels
Orban's Fidesz unlikely to join League's group

Trento
League to propose tax amnesty again - sources

Rome
Salvini rules out September election

Rome
LeccePromozione in A
Da S.Oronzo giallorosso alle canzoni su La Mantia: a Lecce impazza il fenomeno TheLesionati

BatOperazione Car Jumping
Trani, compravano auto di lusso all'estero e le rivendevano in Italia come usate: frode milionaria, 2 denunce

BariA Poggiofranco
Ruba droga da roulotte, lo aggrediscono in 5: tutti arrestati

PotenzaAll'alba
Incidente su raccordo Potenza-Sicignano: 3 mezzi coinvolti, 4 feriti

MateraNel Materano
Montescaglioso, 52enne ucciso e abbandonato nel bosco: un fermo

TarantoA taranto
Minaccia connazionale con bottiglia rotta: arrestato nigeriano

BrindisiNel brindisino
Francavilla, accoltella compagno che la maltratta: in cella

FoggiaTrasporti
Aeroporto Foggia, non basta la pista: «Pianificare voli»

Economy 'stagnant' says ISTAT

Rome, May 31 - ISTAT said Friday that Italy's gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.1% in the first quarter of 2019 with respect to the previous three months. This was lower than ISTAT's preliminary estimate of 0.2% growth in the January-March period, when the economy pulled of the recession it slipped into with two quarters of negative growth in the second half of 2018. The national statistics agency added, however, that Italy's GDP was 0.1% down with respect to the first quarter of 2018. This was the first year-on-year fall since the fourth quarter of 2013. ISTAT described the current state of the economy as "stagnant". "Compared to previous quarter, final consumption expenditure increased by 0.2%, gross fixed capital formation by 0.6% and exports by 0.2%," the agency said. "By contrast imports fell by 1.5%. "With respect to the first quarter of 2018, final consumption expenditure increased by 0.2%, gross fixed capital formation by 2.6%, imports by 1.8%, and exports by +3.5%. "The carry-over annual GDP growth for 2019 is null".

