GDP up 0.1% in first quarter, but down 0.1% yr-on-yr

Rome, May 31 - ISTAT said Friday that Italy's gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.1% in the first quarter of 2019 with respect to the previous three months. This was lower than ISTAT's preliminary estimate of 0.2% growth in the January-March period, when the economy pulled of the recession it slipped into with two quarters of negative growth in the second half of 2018. The national statistics agency added, however, that Italy's GDP was 0.1% down with respect to the first quarter of 2018. This was the first year-on-year fall since the fourth quarter of 2013. ISTAT described the current state of the economy as "stagnant". "Compared to previous quarter, final consumption expenditure increased by 0.2%, gross fixed capital formation by 0.6% and exports by 0.2%," the agency said. "By contrast imports fell by 1.5%. "With respect to the first quarter of 2018, final consumption expenditure increased by 0.2%, gross fixed capital formation by 2.6%, imports by 1.8%, and exports by +3.5%. "The carry-over annual GDP growth for 2019 is null".