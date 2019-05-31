Soccer: Conte takes over at Inter

Milan, May 31 - Inter Milan announced Friday that they have appointed Antonio Conte as their new coach. The Serie A giants sacked Luciano Spalletti on Thursday after two years of erratic form. "I am polite and give respect and, at the same time, I demand it too," the former Juventus, Italy and Chelsea boss said in a video on Inter's social media channels. "What I ask for is a sense of belonging because I think this is very important if you want to achieve your goals. "Being as we are Inter, we have to set ourselves big targets. "Finally, I'm starting again. I have lots of reasons, maybe too many, and lots of challenges before me, but I can't wait. "It's not a club for everyone and the fans will ask why me. The reason is because we have the same ambition, courage, hunger and determination".