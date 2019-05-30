M5S members vote on Di Maio's leadership

Rome, May 30 - Members of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) were voting on Thursday on whether to back the leadership of Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio. Di Maio has taken flak after the M5S's disappointing showing at the European elections last week, when they got around 17% of the vote, approximately half that of their government coalition partners, the League. "All the best for the vote everyone," Di Maio said as the online ballot got underway at 10am. M5S members can vote until 8pm. Di Maio has won the backing of many M5S bigwigs, including founder Beppe Grillo, and some called for it to be scrapped, saying it was not necessary.