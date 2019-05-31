Venerdì 31 Maggio 2019 | 12:43

Rome

M5S members back Di Maio's leadership

Deputy premier said movement set for 'profound reorganization'

M5S members back Di Maio's leadership

Rome, May 31 - Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio won the confidence of members of his 5-Star Movement (M5S) in his leadership, with 80% of those who took part in an online poll on Thursday backing him. Di Maio called the vote after the M5S's disappointing showing at the European elections last week, when they got around 17% of the vote, approximately half that of their government coalition partners, the League. After the result was announced, Di Maio said he was about to embark on a "profound reorganization" of the anti-establishment group to "make it closer to the citizens".

