Salvini rules out September election

M5S members back Di Maio's leadership
Rome
30 Maggio 2019
Rome, May 30 - Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo Salvini on Thursday ruled out the possibility of early elections being held in September, amid tension between his League party and its coalition partner, the 5-Star Movement (M5S). "No, in September it is necessary to prepare the budget," Salvini told reporters.
