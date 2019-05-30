Orban's Fidesz unlikely to join League's group

Sale of cannabis derivatives illegal - top court
30 Maggio 2019
Brussels, May 30 - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party is unlikely to join the group of nationalist parties that the League will be part of in the European Parliament, his chief of staff said on Thursday. Fidesz has been suspended from the European People's Party, in part due to its Euroskeptic rhetoric. "There is little change of an alliance of this kind," Orban's chief of staff Gergely Gulyas told a press conference in Budapest.
